Adam Schoenfeld Sells 35,000 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $163,200.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $129,200.00.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 735,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $456.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.74.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 702,962 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 11.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Greenlane by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

