Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATVI. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.77.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $93.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $95.87.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

