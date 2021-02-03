Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after buying an additional 2,067,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after buying an additional 1,348,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after buying an additional 1,135,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.92. 53,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,578. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.93.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.