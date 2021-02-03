Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.93. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.77.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

