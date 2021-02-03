ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) versus Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Financial Analysis

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACI Global and Fulgent Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 84.19 -$410,000.00 $0.02 5,641.50

ACI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulgent Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Global and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics 35.31% 43.81% 36.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ACI Global has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ACI Global and Fulgent Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulgent Genetics 1 2 2 0 2.20

Fulgent Genetics has a consensus price target of $66.40, suggesting a potential downside of 41.15%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than ACI Global.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats ACI Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Global

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It sells its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States and internationally. Fulgent Genetics has collaboration with PWNHealth to provide at-home Covid-19 test capabilities. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

