Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

ANIOY opened at $5.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.69. Acerinox has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.86.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

