AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Update

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRX opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

