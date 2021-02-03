Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Trading 6.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 745,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,080,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Specifically, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

