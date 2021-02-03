Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 904,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,171,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $337.56 million, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 94.66%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACTG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 526.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

