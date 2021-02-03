Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 904,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,171,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $337.56 million, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.81.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 94.66%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter.
About Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.
