Abyss (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $67,639.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.06 or 0.00847548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00047589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.57 or 0.04681688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

