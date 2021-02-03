Abitshadow Token (ABST) Price Up 160.3% This Week

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded 922.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Abitshadow Token has a market cap of $136,979.09 and $396.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abitshadow Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Abitshadow Token has traded 160.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abitshadow Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00142861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00065832 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00250201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,557,931 tokens. The official website for Abitshadow Token is abitshadow.com

Buying and Selling Abitshadow Token

Abitshadow Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abitshadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abitshadow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abitshadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abitshadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abitshadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.