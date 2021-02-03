Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) (LON:ASIZ) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) (LON:ASIZ) were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). Approximately 1,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 29,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.43).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The company has a market capitalization of £34.11 million and a P/E ratio of -39.29.

About Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) (LON:ASIZ)

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

