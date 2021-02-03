Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.80

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 19578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 591.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 216,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 445.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 188,017 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $910,000.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

