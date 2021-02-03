Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Up 15.9% in January

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of ABNAF stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Aben Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
About Aben Resources
