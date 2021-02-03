AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,179,000 after purchasing an additional 66,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.66. The company had a trading volume of 265,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

