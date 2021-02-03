Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.80

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.80 and last traded at $124.52, with a volume of 190010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

