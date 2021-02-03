AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AB SKF (publ) stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. 2,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,429. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

