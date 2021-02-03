AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Announces Earnings Results

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

ELUXY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

