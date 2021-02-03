A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of AOS opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $60.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 483.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 163,097 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,041,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after buying an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

