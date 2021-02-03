A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum Sells 20,000 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $538,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thor Gjerdrum sold 19,169 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $570,852.82.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,747 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $140,653.61.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.99. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

