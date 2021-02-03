940 Shares in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 177.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERIE opened at $250.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $261.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

