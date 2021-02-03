8,900 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.