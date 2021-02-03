8,564 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

TRGP opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $40.17.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.