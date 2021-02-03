7,932 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 693,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock remained flat at $$17.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,478,016. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.