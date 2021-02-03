686 Shares in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the third quarter valued at $319,000.

Get Direxion Work From Home ETF alerts:

Direxion Work From Home ETF stock opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $71.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.