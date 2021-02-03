$67.34 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report $67.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.04 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $90.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $289.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.33 million to $289.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $282.33 million, with estimates ranging from $278.78 million to $285.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 42,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $230.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.