642 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 642 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Generac by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $66,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $287.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.56.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

