638 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 166,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

