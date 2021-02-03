$60.31 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report $60.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.20 million and the highest is $60.41 million. TrueCar posted sales of $89.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $284.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.87 million to $285.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $263.90 million, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $276.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. TrueCar’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,493. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $503.81 million, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TrueCar by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

