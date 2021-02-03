5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) PT Raised to C$4.50

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its target price upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$2.90 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) stock opened at C$3.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.27. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$4.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$318.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

