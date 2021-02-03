5,902 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

