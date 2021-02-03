5,289 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after acquiring an additional 599,157 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

