43,580 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Purchased by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,015. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46.

