4,282 Shares in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $5,434,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $73.31.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.