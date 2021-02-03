400,827 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Acquired by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 16.9% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST remained flat at $$50.79 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,558 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.