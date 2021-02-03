3M (NYSE:MMM) Raises Dividend to $1.48 Per Share

3M (NYSE:MMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47.

3M has raised its dividend payment by 25.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,908. The company has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.29 and a 200 day moving average of $167.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

