39,157 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $49.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.91 million. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

