3,817 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,784. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.70.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

