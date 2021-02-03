366,866 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 366,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,734,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,164,000 after buying an additional 386,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after purchasing an additional 789,833 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,128,000 after purchasing an additional 178,172 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,439,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,183,000 after purchasing an additional 726,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,661 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

