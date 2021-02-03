360 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

