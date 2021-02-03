3,241 Shares in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the second quarter worth about $468,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 29,454.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 316,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 60,876 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period.

Shares of JPHY opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93.

