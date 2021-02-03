$31.20 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce sales of $31.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $32.20 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $28.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $129.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.50 million to $133.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.15 million, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $136.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBB. Stephens began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 2,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

