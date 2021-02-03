$3.95 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report $3.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $15.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $15.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.83 million, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZR opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

