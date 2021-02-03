$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the highest is $3.92 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $15.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $15.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Electric Power.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.71. 70,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,988. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

