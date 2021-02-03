281 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.77.

Shares of NOC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,349. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $374.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

