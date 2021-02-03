26,106 Shares in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Separately, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000.

In other Seer news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 790,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance Mcguire acquired 78,947 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEER shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

