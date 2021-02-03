2,608 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,853.

NYSE A opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

