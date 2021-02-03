$250.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce $250.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.00 million and the highest is $251.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $728.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $763.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $987.00 million, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of VOYA opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

