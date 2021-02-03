$229.70 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report $229.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.20 million and the highest is $234.56 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $554.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.50 million to $577.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $823.81 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $864.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,269,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,977,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 298,308 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,603,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,449,000 after acquiring an additional 368,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. 532,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,614,264. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.