$227.16 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce sales of $227.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.03 million. WNS posted sales of $235.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $867.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $865.33 million to $869.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $962.38 million, with estimates ranging from $953.20 million to $980.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 105.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

